BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (BGIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.
BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,172. BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $10.02.
About BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF
There is no company description available for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
