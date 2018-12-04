Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 541,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

