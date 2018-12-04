Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 247,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

