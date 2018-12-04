BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Argus decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (down previously from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.31.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK stock opened at $434.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.31 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

