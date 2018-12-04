BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,096,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $694,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

