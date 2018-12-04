BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,121,746 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,492,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,121,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.27% of Franklin Resources worth $684,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 605.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,653,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,431,718.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $350,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,997. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,121,746 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/blackrock-inc-sells-2121746-shares-of-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.