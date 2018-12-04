Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,630. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $22.86.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst
There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term.
