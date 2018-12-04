Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,630. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/blackrock-municipal-2030-trgt-trm-trst-btt-increases-dividend-to-0-06-per-share.html.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.