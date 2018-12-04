Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 128,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,929. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MUE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/blackrock-muniholdings-insured-fund-ii-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-mue.html.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.