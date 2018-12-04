Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.
Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
MIY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. 158,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,055. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $14.35.
Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Company Profile
There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.
