Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sientra were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $20,375,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $15,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 94.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 723,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 93.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $6,516,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,932,875.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,662 shares in the company, valued at $811,992.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sientra Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.41.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

