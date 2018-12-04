bluebird bio (BLUE) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.05 and last traded at $116.50. 1,994,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 789,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.89.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $204.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $696,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $150,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

