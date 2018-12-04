Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.0547 on Top Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and Bitbns. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $561,819.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.02366218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00136682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00189121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.75 or 0.09807666 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,288,451 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ.

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, COSS, FCoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

