Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) VP Sandra Garbiso Sells 551 Shares

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) VP Sandra Garbiso sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $15,141.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BCEI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,065. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,633,000 after buying an additional 1,331,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 501,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 454,390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 267,543 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) VP Sandra Garbiso Sells 551 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/bonanza-creek-energy-inc-bcei-vp-sandra-garbiso-sells-551-shares.html.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.