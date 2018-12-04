BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $29.75 million and approximately $42,406.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00001642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00038267 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 136.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001557 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,838,751 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.