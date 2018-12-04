Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 9,317 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 9,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 21st, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $1,554,400.00.

On Monday, September 17th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $1,581,950.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total transaction of $3,186,800.00.

SAM opened at $282.24 on Tuesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.40 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Boston Beer by 30,313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181,880 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Boston Beer by 39.1% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 179,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $13,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 16.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,366,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

