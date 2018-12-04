Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,064,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,619,000 after buying an additional 3,850,404 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 418.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 583,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after buying an additional 471,065 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,636,000 after buying an additional 443,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,197,000 after buying an additional 326,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

