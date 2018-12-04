BriaCoin (BRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,448.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $149,448.00 and $10,568.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014781 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.48 or 5.00694501 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00124999 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

