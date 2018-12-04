Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 13,684 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,407,000 after purchasing an additional 169,036 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 317.1% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,064,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 21.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,636,000 after purchasing an additional 443,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

