Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.55 Million in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

