Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 20,740 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,740 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 4,999,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2,379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,747 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,035,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,841,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 862,392 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.56.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

