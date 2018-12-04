Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Matador Resources news, CFO David E. Lancaster acquired 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $44,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $631,411. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

