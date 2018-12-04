Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Stock

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,197 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 853.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 802,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 730,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $32,997,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

