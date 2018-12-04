Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,638,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,193,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ALSK shares. Dawson James started coverage on Alaska Communications Systems Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of ALSK opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-reduces-position-in-alaska-communications-systems-group-inc-alsk.html.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.