Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $34.98 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $34,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 5,671 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $783,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $158.80.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.
Several research firms recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
