British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Stake Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 111.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 84.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 44.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

