BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.10 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,864 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $297.23.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $1,253,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,340. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.33.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

