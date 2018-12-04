BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $26.12 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,610 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

