BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,992 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,793,546,000 after purchasing an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.31.

BLK stock opened at $434.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.31 and a 12 month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,992 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-25992-shares-of-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.