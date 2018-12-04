Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Co (DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. DXC Technology posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other DXC Technology news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 50,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $4,601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,348. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 327.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369,322 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,392. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

