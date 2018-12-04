Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,658.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,421 shares of company stock worth $14,848,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.74. 1,256,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,493. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

