Brokerages Anticipate Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to post $31.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.22 million to $32.21 million. Endologix posted sales of $44.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year sales of $152.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $153.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.69 million, with estimates ranging from $139.96 million to $141.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELGX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Endologix to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of ELGX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 36,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,357. Endologix has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endologix by 128.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endologix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

