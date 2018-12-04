Brokerages Anticipate Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.86). Peak Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peak Resorts.

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIS opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Peak Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peak Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peak Resorts (SKIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.