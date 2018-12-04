Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 627,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $402.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,540.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,609,058.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,135 in the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 249,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,310,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 404,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 133,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

