Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 304,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,675. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $303,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,280 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

