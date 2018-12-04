Brokerages Expect Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atossa Genetics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atossa Genetics will report full year earnings of ($4.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atossa Genetics.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,226. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

