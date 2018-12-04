Brokerages Expect Carvana Co (CVNA) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $58,212,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 114,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $5,424,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,941,131.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,084,028 shares of company stock valued at $179,700,231. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 61.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 19.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.6% during the third quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 1,793,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,062. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Carvana has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $72.59.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

