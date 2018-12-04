Brokerages Expect Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.08. Civitas Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civitas Solutions.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,337.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIVI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Civitas Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $502.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

About Civitas Solutions

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

