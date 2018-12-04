Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FBC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 1,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,708. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,719.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.