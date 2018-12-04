Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (KAMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report $489.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.57 million and the highest is $494.20 million. Kaman posted sales of $473.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $443.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE KAMN opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kaman has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $236,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.