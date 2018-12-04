Brokerages Expect Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

LPT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. 1,459,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,920. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

