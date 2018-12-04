Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

UHS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. 20,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $104.04 and a 1 year high of $139.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 566,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 62.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.