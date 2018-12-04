Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) PT at $96.43

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,531. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

