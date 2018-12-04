Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 124,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. David acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,514,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,109 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 391,083 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,024,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,791,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

