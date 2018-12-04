Brokerages Set COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) PT at $27.00

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Aegis assumed coverage on COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS SCOR traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 152,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,801. COMSCORE has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in COMSCORE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,267,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in COMSCORE by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

