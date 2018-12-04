Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (DLN) PT at $3,099.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,099 ($40.49).

DLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,786 ($49.47) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,170 ($41.42) to GBX 3,230 ($42.21) in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,805 ($36.65) on Friday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a one year high of GBX 3,133 ($40.94).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.