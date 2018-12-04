Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Price Target at $16.95

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.94 ($19.70).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

DTE stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.43 ($17.94). The stock had a trading volume of 11,675,291 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

