Brokerages Set FTS International Inc (FTSI) PT at $18.78

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTSI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FTS International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FTS International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered FTS International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FTS International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FTSI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 21,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,966. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1.25. FTS International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.24 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 139.46% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTS International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Feinberg Stephen boosted its position in FTS International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 927,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 547,272 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,256,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FTS International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FTS International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

