Brokerages Set GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Price Target at $1,212.78

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212.78 ($15.85).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,135 ($14.83) to GBX 1,285 ($16.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In other GVC news, insider Jane Anscombe acquired 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total transaction of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10).

LON:GVC opened at GBX 750.50 ($9.81) on Friday. GVC has a one year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a one year high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

