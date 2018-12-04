Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Target Price at $11.90

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 244,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,407. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,794,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 33.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,588,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,401 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,316,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,550,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.