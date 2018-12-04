Brokerages Set Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) PT at $11.50

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LONE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.27. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

